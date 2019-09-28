Works to extend major Peterborough bridge finish

Work to extend the life of a major bridge in Peterborough has been completed.

The works to strengthen six of the eight supporting piers of Nene Bridge, which carries the Frank Perkins parkway over the River Nene, began in April 2018 and finished this month.

More than 360 tonnes of reinforced concrete has been used on the bridge, which was originally built in 1984. Now the reinforced pillars are complete, the life of the bridge has been extended by around 50 years. Skanska and Peterborough City Council staff celebrated the completion of the works on Wednesday.