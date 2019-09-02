Woman airlifted to hospital and A1 closed in both directions after four car crash

The A1 is closed in both directions between the A606 (Stamford) and A607 (Harlaxton) after a four car collision, according to Highways England.

One woman has been taken to QMC via air ambulance with serious injuries, Lincolnshire Police said.

Police road closed sign

More information as we have it.