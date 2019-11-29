Witness appeal after crash on A47

Police are appealing for witnesses after a three vehicle collision on the A47.

The collision was at South Brink in Wisbech with queuing traffic in both directions as the road was partially blocked.

The scene of the crash. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Police were at the scene and directing traffic.

One of the vehicles involved a lorry.

The road has been cleared, with a Cambridgeshire police spokesperson saying: “There were no injuries reported at the scene, however, did you witness a Silver Clio leave the scene? Call 101 and quote incident 318 of today.”

Meanwhile, the B1101 has been closed from Redmoor Bank, Friday Bridge, to Station Road, Coldham, due to a road collision.