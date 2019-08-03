Widespread disruption for Peterborough rail commuters

Peterborough rail commuters are facing widespread disruption today (Saturday, August 3).

Today is the third day of industrial action on East Midlands Trains services between Nottingham and Norwich - which runs through Peterborough - and between Peterborough and Lincoln.

Peterborough Station

Some East Midlands Trains services are also not running due to the damaged dam which has seen the town of Whaley Bridge in Derbyshire evacuated due to the risk of flooding.

And this morning, LNER is reporting that a number of trains on the East Coast Main Line between London King’s Cross and Leeds, heading through Peterborough, have been cancelled due to damage to the overhead electrical wires.

Tomorrow also sees Birmingham to Stansted Airport services not running due to industrial action. This goes through Peterborough, Stamford and March, as well as Cambridge.

More information can be found on the East Midlands Trains and LNER websites.

RELATED: Trains cancelled all weekend for Peterborough commuters due to strikes

Peterborough train services cancelled due to strikes

Rail services to and from Peterborough disrupted after Whaley Bridge evacuated over flooding risk