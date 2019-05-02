Westgate in Peterborough to be closed for water repair works

Have your say

Westgate in Peterborough city centre is to be closed to allow for water repair works to take place.

Traffic will be unable to proceed between Broadway and Park Road while the works take place.

It is expected that the disruption will be between Monday, May 13 and the Wednesday.

Westgate was previously closed back in February due to a burst water main outside Beales, forcing emergency repairs.

Moreover, pedestrians and cyclists are to be prohibited from using a footpath/cycleway between Thorpe Lea Road and Thorpe Meadows as works are also taking place there.

The works are expected to start on May 13 and last until May 20.