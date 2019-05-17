Westgate in Peterborough city centre to remain closed over the weekend due to sunken manhole cover

Westgate is to remain closed over the weekend due to a sunken manhole cover.

The road has been closed near The Bull Hotel so Anglian Water can carry out repairs, which have now been completed.

A spokesman said: “We’ve had to put more concrete down to keep it in place. The road will be closed for the next couple of days for it to set.”

The city centre road was due to be closed earlier this week between Broadway and Park Road while water works took place.

Westgate was also previously closed back in February due to a burst water main outside Beales, forcing emergency repairs.

