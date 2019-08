Have your say

Westgate in Peterborough is to be closed for roadworks.

The road will be closed between the bus station and North Street on Saturday and Sunday, August 17 and 18.

Other upcoming road closures include Broad Wheel Road in Helpston between Heath Road and Temples Court.

It is anticipated that the works will take place between Tuesday, August 13 and August 15.

Moreover, Crawthorne Street between Crawthorne Road and Monument Street will be closed from Monday (August 12) until August 16.