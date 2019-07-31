Very long delays after three vehicle crash at A47 near Ailsworth Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up There are very long delays for motorists after a three vehicle crash on the A47 near Ailsworth. The AA is report that there are delays of around 30 minutes westbound towards Wansford. The vehicles are about to be recovered, police said. The crash on the A47. Photo: @james22686927 on Twitter Trains cancelled all weekend for Peterborough commuters due to strikes