Tyre warning after driver crashes into Cambridgeshire ditch

Drivers are being warned to ensure their car tyres are in a safe condition after a motorist lost control of their vehicle and ended up upside down in a ditch.

There were no injuries in the crash, which happened at about 10.25am this morning (Monday) on Floods Ferry Road, Doddington.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “The collision involved a single vehicle which careered off the road and landed upside down in a water-filled ditch. The two occupants of the car were uninjured and able to get themselves out of the vehicle safely.

“The road was closed while the car - a Peugeot 207 - was recovered from the scene. The driver of the car has been reported for driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition relating to tyres below the legal tread depth.”

The crashed Peugeot

The state of the tyres on the car

