Roads have been closed in Spalding this morning after a road crash.

Lincolnshire Police said Commercial Road is closed in the vicinity of Commercial Road Garage.

Road closures have also been put in place between West Elloe Bridge and Albert Street.

A police spokesman said: “A collision between a lorry and stationary vehicles was reported to us at 5.40am. A road closure is in place on Commercial Road and two men from the lorry have been taken to hospital.

“A property has also been damaged.”