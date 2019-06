Have your say

Two lanes are to be closed on an A47 slip road near Rhubarb Bridge due to works.

The works will be carried out on the Soke Parkway westbound slip road from 8pm until 6am on Wednesday.

Peterborough City Council said: “Two lanes will be closed, leaving a third open for traffic.”

Works are currently ongoing to repair Rhubarb Bridge at the A47/A15 junction near Brotherhood Shopping Park, with an extra lane of traffic added in and pedestrian crossings installed in between the slip roads.