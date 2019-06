Two accidents are being reported on the A47 between Thorney and Wisbech.

The AA is reporting that the road is partially blocked at The Causeway eastbound from Crowland Road to the B1167.

Cambridgeshire police is also reporting that officers are dealing with a collision on the A47 South Brink, which is affecting traffic from Guyhirn to Wisbech.

Police said: "Please approach with care."