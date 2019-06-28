Trains from Peterborough Station cancelled or delayed for hours

Trains going through Peterborough Station have been cancelled or delayed.
A train has broken down between Peterborough and Grantham meaning all southbound lines are blocked.
Current disruption
. East Midlands Trains between Peterborough and Lincoln/Spalding/Newark North Gate; Between Norwich and Liverpool Lime Street
. Grand Central between London King’s Cross and Bradford Interchange/Sunderland
. Hull Trains between London King’s Cross and Hull
. LNER between London King’s Cross and Newark Northgate/Leeds/York/Edinburgh.
Disruption is due to last until 6pm with several services delayed for hours.
More information can be found on the LNER website.