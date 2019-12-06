Trains between Peterborough and London cancelled after person dies

Trains between Peterborough and London have been cancelled or delayed after a fatality on the tracks.

The person was hit by a train between London and Stevenage.

Peterborough Station

LNER, which runs the East Coast Main Line, said disruption is expected for the rest of the day.

It said: “Great Northern and Thameslink. You are STRONGLY advised to delay travelling until later today. If you do travel, journey times will be extended by up to 90 minutes. You will need to use an alternative route in order to complete your journey.

“Your ticket will be accepted on the following services at no extra cost:

. Thameslink between London St Pancras and Bedford

. London Underground via any reasonable route

. London buses between Central London, Crews Hill and Hadley Wood

. Greater Anglia between London Liverpool Street and Cambridge/Ely

. London Overground between London Liverpool Street and Enfield Town.

“LNER - You may use your ticket on the following services:

. Thameslink and Great Northern between London King’s Cross and Peterborough.

. Virgin Trains via any reasonable route.

. East Midlands Railway via any reasonable route.”

For the latest updates, visit: https://www.lner.co.uk/travel-information/travelling-now/travel-alerts/#CheckJourney.