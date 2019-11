Have your say

Trains between Peterborough and London will be cancelled for most of the day (Thursday).

LNER, which runs the East Coast Main Line, said this was due to a “derailment within the depot at Leeds”.

Peterborough Station

The company said disruption is expected until 6.30pm, and already a number of services have been cancelled.

Passengers are urged to check to see if their journey is affected.

You can visit: https://www.lner.co.uk/travel-information/travelling-now/travel-alerts/#CheckJourney.