Trains between Peterborough and Ipswich suspended

Trains between Peterborough and Ipswich via Ely have been suspended.

Greater Anglia said this was "due to a shortage of trains as a result of a signalling fault" with disruption expected to last all weekend.

Peterborough Station

The rail operator added: "Passengers travelling from Ipswich are advised to travel on rail replacement buses between Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds and change for an Ely bound bus at Bury St Edmunds or a Cambridge bound train. Greater Anglia tickets will be accepted on CrossCountry Services to Peterborough.

"Passengers at Peterborough are advised to travel on CrossCountry services to Ely and change at Ely for a bus to Bury St Edmunds and then a further bus from Bury St Edmunds to Ipswich."

Further information can be found on the Greater Anglia website at: https://www.greateranglia.co.uk/travel-information/service-disruptions/service-disruption-across-rural-routes-ipswich-and-norwich.