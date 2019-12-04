Trains between Peterborough and Ipswich cancelled

Have your say

Trains between Peterborough and Ipswich have been cancelled.

National Rail said a “train fault” meant fewer trains would be running today (Wednesday), with disruption lasting until 7pm.

Peterborough Station

The following train services have been cancelled:

08:03 Ipswich to Peterborough

09:50 Peterborough to Ipswich

12:01 Ipswich to Peterborough

13:50 Peterborough to Ipswich

16:01 Ipswich to Peterborough

17:50 Peterborough to Ipswich.

National Rail said: “Passengers to and from Ipswich and Peterborough are advised to travel via Cambridge. Passengers for Manea and Peterborough should use the help point or ask a member of staff for assistance. Road transport will be provided.

“Greater Anglia tickets will be accepted on CrossCountry and East Midlands Railway between Cambridge, Ely and Peterborough both directions.”