Trains between Peterborough and Ipswich cancelled

Trains between Peterborough and Ipswich have been cancelled.
National Rail said a “train fault” meant fewer trains would be running today (Wednesday), with disruption lasting until 7pm.
The following train services have been cancelled:
08:03 Ipswich to Peterborough
09:50 Peterborough to Ipswich
12:01 Ipswich to Peterborough
13:50 Peterborough to Ipswich
16:01 Ipswich to Peterborough
17:50 Peterborough to Ipswich.
National Rail said: “Passengers to and from Ipswich and Peterborough are advised to travel via Cambridge. Passengers for Manea and Peterborough should use the help point or ask a member of staff for assistance. Road transport will be provided.
“Greater Anglia tickets will be accepted on CrossCountry and East Midlands Railway between Cambridge, Ely and Peterborough both directions.”