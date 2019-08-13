Train services hit by long delays at Peterborough station

There are long delays on the railways around Peterborough today following a fault with the signalling system.

Trains running through the city are running up to an hour late, and travellers are being warned services could also be cancelled as a result of the issues.

The disruption is expected to last until at least noon.

National Rail said LNER passengers travelling through Peterborough can use Thameslink services between London St Pancras International and Peterborough, or ️East Midlands Trains services between London St Pancras International and Sheffield.