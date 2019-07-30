Three people die after Frank Perkins Parkway crash

Three people have died after a crash on the Frank Perkins Parkway.

The deaths followed a car leaving the road and coming to rest on the Eye Roundabout at around 11pm last night (Monday).

Police at the scene of the Frank Perkins Parkway crash. Photo: Terry Harris

The three occupants of the car died at the scene, despite eye-witnesses seeing CPR being given.

Road closures were in place overnight but are being lifted, although there is still heavy congestion and police are advising drivers to avoid the area.

Police are also appealing for witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting Op Blackmore.

No more information is available at this time.

