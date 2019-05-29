Three collisions on the A1 by Wittering within an hour involving seven vehicles

Seven vehicles were involved in three collisions on the A1 near Wittering within the space of an hour.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “We were called about three collisions involving seven vehicles between 4.57pm and 6pm yesterday on the northbound carriageway of the A1 near Wittering.

A crash on the A1 northbound. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

“We were contacted at 4.57pm, 5.28pm and 5.56pm concerning the incidents. Officers and representatives from the Highways Agency attended the scene.

“A lane was blocked while recovery took place. No injuries were reported as a result of what happened.”

Remarkably, at the same time officers were also dealing with a broken down vehicle southbound which was causing long delays due to a lane being shut.

