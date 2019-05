Motorists are being told to avoid Nene Parkway this morning after a three car collision.

The crash just before 8am has led to a lane of traffic being closed while recovery takes place.

There has been a reported collision

Cambridgeshire County Council Highways Service said there were queues in both directions, with “long queues” westbound.

It said: “Please avoid the area if possible and expect delays.”

There are no reported injuries, a police spokesman said.