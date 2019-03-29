These are the upcoming road closures in Peterborough Forthcoming road closures in Peterborough have been announced due to roadworks. The closures are as follows (dates subject to change): 1. A1(M), Junction 17 Four nights from April 8 (8pm to 6am). Alternative closures: northbound and southbound slip roads and carriageways between the slip roads Google other Buy a Photo 2. Newark Road Between Palmers Road and Vicarage Farm Road, from April 8 to April 21 Google other Buy a Photo 3. Garton End Road, Dogsthorpe From April 8 to May 27, 9.30am-3.30pm Google other Buy a Photo 4. Fletton Avenue, Old Fletton From April 8 to May 27, 9.30am-3.30pm Google other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3