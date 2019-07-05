These are the upcoming road closures and roadworks in and around Peterborough
A number of roadworks will be taking place in and around Peterborough in the coming weeks.
Here is a full list of all of the roads that will be affected, and when, in Peterborough and the surrounding area.
1. Lincoln Rd J45 to Church St
Road Closure 0930 - 1530. Roadworks and Surface works from Monday 12th July 2019 for six weeks.
2. Lincoln Rd from Bright St to Burghley Rd
Road Closure 0930 - 1530. Roadworks and Surface works from Monday 12th July 2019 for six weeks.
3. Cromwell Road as lies between Link Road and Russell Street
Road Closure 0930-1530 for 2 Days. Roadworks and Surface works from Monday 15th July for eight weeks.
4. Cromwell Road
Suspension of One Way and No Entry for access only, 0930-1530 for 2 Days. Roadworks and Surface works from Monday 15th July for eight weeks.
