These are all the speed camera locations in Peterborough

These are the locations of all the speed cameras that currently operate in Peterborough.

All of the speed cameras listed and their precise locations have been taken from the Speed Cameras UK website. Images are for illustrative purposes, not the exact location of the speed cameras on the roads.

Speed camera: Gatso. Direction of enforcement: Northbound. Speed limit: 30MPH.

1. Lincoln Road

Speed camera: Gatso. Direction of enforcement: Northbound. Speed limit: 30MPH.
Speed camera: Mobile. Direction of enforcement: Westbound. Speed limit: 60MPH

2. A1139

Speed camera: Mobile. Direction of enforcement: Westbound. Speed limit: 60MPH
Speed camera: Mobile. Direction of enforcement: Southbound. Speed limit: 40MPH

3. Bourges Boulevard

Speed camera: Mobile. Direction of enforcement: Southbound. Speed limit: 40MPH
Speed camera: Vector. Direction of enforcement: Eastbound. Speed limit: 60MPH

4. Fletton Parkway

Speed camera: Vector. Direction of enforcement: Eastbound. Speed limit: 60MPH
