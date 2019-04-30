These are all the mobile and fixed speed camera locations in the Peterborough area
There are a multitude of speed cameras throughout Cambridgeshire, with a number in the city of Peterborough.
These are all of the speed cameras currently in Peterborough, including mobile, gasto and vector speed cameras. All of the speed cameras listed are those which have been sent to speedcamerasuk.com from motorists. Pictures used are to illustrate the roads where the cameras will be, not precise locations on the roads. For a full list of speed cameras in your area visit speedcamerasuk.com.
1. Orton Goldhay - Peterborough - Goldhay Way
Speed Camera: Gatso. Nearest Town/Village: Orton Goldhay - Peterborough. Road Name: Goldhay Way. Direction of enforcement: Towards Orton Centre. Speed Limit: 30MPH. Camera reference number: EEC049.