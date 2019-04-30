Speed camera

These are all the mobile and fixed speed camera locations in the Peterborough area

There are a multitude of speed cameras throughout Cambridgeshire, with a number in the city of Peterborough.

These are all of the speed cameras currently in Peterborough, including mobile, gasto and vector speed cameras. All of the speed cameras listed are those which have been sent to speedcamerasuk.com from motorists. Pictures used are to illustrate the roads where the cameras will be, not precise locations on the roads. For a full list of speed cameras in your area visit speedcamerasuk.com.

Speed Camera: Gatso. Nearest Town/Village: Orton Goldhay - Peterborough. Road Name: Goldhay Way. Direction of enforcement: Towards Orton Centre. Speed Limit: 30MPH. Camera reference number: EEC049.

1. Orton Goldhay - Peterborough - Goldhay Way

Speed Camera: Gatso. Nearest Town/Village: Orton Longueville - Peterborough/ Road Name: A605 - Oundle Road. Direction of enforcement: Eastbound. Speed Limit: 30MPH. Camera reference number: EEC027.

2. Orton Longueville - Peterborough - A605 - Oundle Road

Speed Camera: Gatso. Nearest Town/Village: Peterborough. Road Name: Lincoln Road. Direction of enforcement: Northbound. Speed Limit: 30MPH. Camera reference number: EEC009.

3. Peterborough - Lincoln Road

Speed Camera: Mobile Speed Camera. Nearest Town/Village: Peterborough. Road Name: A15 - Bourges Boulevard. Direction of enforcement: Southbound. Speed Limit: 40MPH. Camera reference number: EEC030.

4. Peterborough - A15 - Bourges Boulevard

