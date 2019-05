It has been a terrible morning on the A1.

An HGV has fallen over into the central reservation which has seen the road closed southbound from Carpenters Lodge at Stamford, while one lane has been closed northbound from the Wansford turning towards Carpenters Lodge.

The A1M also has two lanes closed from Sawtry towards Norman Cross after an HGV went into the crash barrier.

Police are on the scene for both incidents.