Swan returned to water after being caught on A47 in Peterborough

Officers remained unflappable after being called to remove a swan which was on the A47 at the Thorney bypass - and they even likened the experience to a scene from the film Hot Fuzz.

Police wrote on Facebook: "Not every day you get called to the #A47 on the Thorney Bypass for a swan, after a short foot chase hot fuzz style, one in custody."

The swan which was caught. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

The force also thanked the member of the public from the Peterborough's Lost Pets group who had alerted them to the animal being on the loose.

After being caught the swan was then returned to water.