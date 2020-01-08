Shocking dash cam shows moment car nearly smashes into lorry while overtaking learner driver in Peterborough

Shocking dash cam footage shows the moment a car nearly smashes into a lorry while overtaking a learner driver between Peterborough and Pondersbridge.

The footage was captured by Shujah from Easy As A B C Driving School this morning (Wednesday), who said: “Anything to get ahead of a learner car doing 50 in a 50 zone. That’s the second close call within a week on the same stretch of road from Pondersbridge to Peterborough.”

Dash cam footage of the near miss from Shujah

The ironic thing, he added, was that the driver then became stuck in traffic so could not get any further ahead. “Was it really worth risking lives?” added Shujah.

Cambridgeshire police told the Peterborough Telegraph last year that all dash cam footage sent to it will be viewed before a decision is made on whether to seek prosecution.

Footage can be submitted at: https://www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Road-safety/Cameras-tickets-and-collisions.

Shujah said he had not reported the incident as he did not believe police would take any action, but he tweeted a video of the near miss to the force.

