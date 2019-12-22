Several trains between Peterborough and London cancelled

Have your say

Several trains travelling between Peterborough and London have been cancelled.

LNER, which operates the East Coast Main Line, has announced a number of cancellations for today (Sunday).

It said these were due to “more trains than usual needing repairs at the same time”.

There was already planned to be a reduced service from LNER today due to engineering works taking place between Doncaster and London King’s Cross, with some trains not running in the morning between the two stations.

The latest information on journeys can be found at: https://www.lner.co.uk/travel-information/travelling-now/travel-alerts/#CheckJourney.