Seven new road closures in Peterborough announced

Have your say

The latest road closures announced by Peterborough City Council:

. Broadway - between Crawthorne Road and Church Walk for gas works. Closure - Sunday, October 20

. David’s Lane, Werrington - between A15 Werrington Parkway and Lincoln Road for the installation of ducting. Closure - Monday, October 21 until Friday, October 25

. High Street, Fletton - between Whittlesey Road and Milton Road for resurfacing works. Closure - Monday, October 21 until Friday October 29 from 9.30am to 3.30pm each day

. King Street, Helpston - 10m either side of Lolham Level Crossing for maintenance to the level crossing. Closure - Saturday, October 19 from 11pm to 9am on the Sunday

. Holland Avenue, Walton - between Holland Close and Fulbridge Road for gas replacement works. Closure - Wednesday, October 23 to Wednesday, November 6

. Hallfields Lane, Gunthorpe - between Cambrian Way and Fulbridge Road for gas replacement works. Closure - Wednesday, October 23 to Wednesday, November 6

. Cherry Orton Road, Orton Waterville - between Oundle Road and Chapel Lane to install a track in the footway. Closure - Saturday, October 12 and Sunday, October 13.