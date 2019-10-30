Seven car crash causes long delays on Frank Perkins Parkway

Motorists are facing very long delays on the Frank Perkins Parkway this morning after a seven car crash

The crash is said to be near the Stanground slip road, with traffic affected back to the Eye roundabout.

Police at the scene. Photo: Oliver Berliner

The average speed is said to be five miles per hour, according to the AA.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 7.47am this morning to reports of a collision involving seven cars on the Frank Perkins Parkway, Peterborough.

“Officers remain at the scene to assist while recovery of the vehicles take place. No injuries have been reported at this time. Motorists are advised to avoid the area or expect delays.”