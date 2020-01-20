Series of trains cancelled between Peterborough and Ipswich on first day of ‘normal service’ after weeks of disruption

Have your say

The Peterborough to Ipswich rail service run by Greater Anglia finally returned to a normal service today (Monday) after a month-and-a-half of severe disruption - only for several trains to be cancelled.

The two-hourly service had been severely disrupted by signalling issues on Greater Anglia’s regional branch lines from early December onwards, forcing the rail operator to push back is programme of introducing new trains.

This led to further cancellations on the line.

However, today was meant to be mark a return to normality only for problems to impact on services which also take in Whittlesey, March and Manea.

Greater Anglia said a “train fault” was to blame for a number of cancellations throughout the day, with disruption expected to last until 10pm.

It apologised to passengers who have been affected.

The latest updates can be found on the Greater Anglia website at: https://www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia/.