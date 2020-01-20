Roadworks to cause major disruption at Eye Roundabout

Motorists in and around the Eye Roundabout will face disruption from later this month.

Gas distribution network Cadent is carrying out works which will stop traffic from going between the roundabout at the entrance to Eye village and the Eye Roundabout, although not in the opposite direction.

The diversion route will be the A47 Eye Road, A15 Paston Parkway and A1139 Peterborough Road.

The works are expected to last from Monday, January 27 to Friday, February 14 with the closure in place weekdays from approximately 7am to 5pm.