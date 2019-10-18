Roadworks to begin on one of Peterborough’s busiest roads

Motorists are being warned of delays on one of Peterborough’s busiest roads when works to install a pedestrian crossing start on Monday (October 21).

Work to install a new signal controlled puffin crossing and an upgrade of the adjacent bus stop will start on Thorpe Road.

The work is expected to last for five weeks.

There will be give and take traffic management (off peak), with plans for two-way temporary traffic signals at times.

There will be a full closure of the road for carriageway resurfacing on Monday, November 25 from 9.30am until 3.30pm.