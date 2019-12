Have your say

Roadworks on the A47 in Peterborough and at King’s Dyke are causing delays for motorists.

Temporary traffic lights are in place between Thorney and Guyhirn from today (Thursday) until Friday, December 27 to fix a cable.

This is said to be causing slow traffic in both directions.

Temporary lights have also been put in place at King’s Dyke for repair works. These are expected to finish today.

Motorists using both roads are being advised to give themselves extra time to make their journeys.