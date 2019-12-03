Roadworks causing misery for Peterborough commuters ‘under review’

Roadworks which have been causing misery for motorists in Peterborough are “under review,” according to the city council.

Drivers heading from Stanground towards Whittlesey have faced very lengthy delays due to two sets of works being carried out at the same time between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Roadworks sign

Originally the council said this was due to works by Persimmon Homes, however, it later corrected its statement to say it is actually its own highways team which is carrying out the main set of works.

Drivers told the Peterborough Telegraph a journey normally taking 10 minutes was instead yesterday (Monday) taking closer to an hour due to temporary traffic lights.

A council spokesman said this morning: “One set is between the fire station roundabout and the Aldi roundabout using two-way traffic signals between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

“We have had reports of drivers blocking the roundabout and exacerbating the congestion. These are section 278 works being undertaken by C3 Construction on behalf of the developer Countryside.

“The second set are at the junction of Milk and Water Drove using multi-way traffic signals again between 9.30am and 3.30pm. These commenced yesterday and are being undertaken by Skanska for Peterborough Highway Services. It looks to be the second set that are causing the bigger issue and this is being reviewed on site.”

He later added that officers had visited the site this morning and seen the heavy congestion.

He said: “The traffic lights are operating under manual control and traffic queues are considerably reduced from earlier and also yesterday.

“The situation remains under review with regards to queuing and also the working hours.

“The traffic management should be off by 3.30pm and consideration is being given to delaying the start times on future days beyond 9.30am.”