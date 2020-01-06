Roadworks at Rhubarb Bridge in Peterborough set to resume

Roadworks at Rhubarb Bridge in Peterborough are set to resume.

Works at the A47/A15 junction near Brotherhood Shopping Park will begin again tomorrow morning (Tuesday) after being stopped in mid-November ahead of Christmas to ease congestion.

Traffic during the roadworks at Rhubarb Bridge

As a result, it is not expected that the project will be completed until around the end of February having initially been planned for completion in 2019.

Works began 12 months ago to repair the bridge and add in a new lane of traffic at the roundabout, as well as pedestrian crossings across the slip roads.

The project is due to cost £5.5 million of which the council is paying £1.65 million and the Government £3.85 million.

The bridge was originally due to be demolished despite the council receiving warnings in a safety audit that pedestrians could be killed every two years at the slip roads, with motorists also more likely to crash into each other,

The decision to keep the bridge was only made after a campaign against the plans, although the controversial slip roads remain in place.

