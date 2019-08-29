Roads in Fengate and Dogsthorpe to be closed for roadworks

Have your say

Roads in Fengate and Dogsthorpe are to be closed for roadworks.

Newark Road in Fengate will be closed between Palmers Road and Paholme Road East.

It is anticipated that the works will take place overnight between 8pm and 6am from Tuesday, September 10 to Tuesday, October 8.

Newark Avenue in Dogsthorpe will also be closed between Eastfield Road and Eastern Avenue.

Closure dates will be confirmed locally on site, but it is anticipated that the works will take place on Sunday, September 1 and Sunday, September 8.