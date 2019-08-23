Road restrictions for Burghley Horse Trials announced

Have your say

Road restrictions for the upcoming Burghley Horse Trials have been announced.

The event in Stamford takes place from Thursday, September 5 to Sunday, September 8.

Peterborough City Council has now revealed the following road restrictions will be in place during that time.

. London Road, Wothorpe - As and when required by the police one way only southbound between Bottle Lodge and the A1

. London Road, Wothorpe - As and when required by the police one way only northbound between Bottle Lodge and the A1

. Sutton Heath Road - No right turn at the junction with the A47

. Wittering Ford Road - Between 2pm and 8pm one way only northbound between the A1 and Heath Road

. Barnack Drift - Partial lane closure during peak exit times to prevent the traffic exiting Burghley Park (via Gate 8) turning right onto Barnack

Drift and accessing the A1 southbound carriageway.

Moreover, residents will not be allowed to wait for vehicles (other than emergency vehicles) at any of the following roads:

. London Road, Wothorpe, between the A1 and Burghley Lane

. Kettering Road (A43) between First Drift and the Peterborough City Council boundary

. Stamford Road, Pilsgate, between Pilsgate Grange and the Peterborough City Council boundary.

