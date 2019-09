Have your say

Parts of Lincoln Road and Maskew Avenue are to be closed for roadworks.

Lincoln Road will be closed between Geneva Street and North Street from 7pm to 11pm on Tuesday, October 1.

Maskew Avenue will be closed from 9am to 6.30pm on Sunday, September 29.

The diversion is to go on Bourges Boulevard, eastbound on the A47, Fulbridge Road and St Pauls Road, or vice versa.

Stone Lane in Millfield, between Lincoln Road and Alexandra Road, will also be closed from 9am to 6.30pm on Sunday, September 29.