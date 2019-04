New road closures in Peterborough - and the outskirts - have been announced.

The closures will affect motorists, cyclists and pedestrians and will take in some of the busiest roads. All the closures on the A1(M) and A14 are for bulk lamp changes, carriageway resurfacing, safety fence repair and routine maintenance works. Those works are expected to last for two weeks, weekdays only (8pm–6am), starting on or after Friday, May 17, with the roads closed alternatively.

A1(M) Northbound exit slip road at J17

A1(M) Junction 16 northbound exit and entry slip roads

A1 (M) Junction 16 southbound exit and entry slip roads

A1 (M) Junction 15 northbound exit and entry slip roads

