Road closed over concerns for a woman in Yaxley

A road in Yaxley was closed due to concerns for a woman.

Police were called to the bridge at the railway station shortly before 7.30pm this evening (Sunday).

Police road closed sign

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said Broadway was closed for an hour, but that the woman has now been taken to safety.

Stagecoach East said buses were unable to serve the area due to a “police incident”.

Trains between Peterborough and Huntingdon were delayed for up to 30 minutes due to a “trespass” incident, National Rail said, although it did not make clear what this related to.

The road and the rail lines have now reopened.