Road closed after lorry crashes into A14 bridge

0
Have your say

A road has been closed after a lorry crashed into a bridge on the A14.

The A1198 has been closed at Godmanchester as a result of the crash.

The lorry crash on the A14. Photo; BCH Road Policing Unit

The lorry crash on the A14. Photo; BCH Road Policing Unit

The AA is reporting delays on the A14.