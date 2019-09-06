Road closed after lorry crashes into A14 bridge Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say A road has been closed after a lorry crashed into a bridge on the A14. The A1198 has been closed at Godmanchester as a result of the crash. The lorry crash on the A14. Photo; BCH Road Policing Unit The AA is reporting delays on the A14. Large number of road closures in Peterborough announced