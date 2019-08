Have your say

A road in Peterborough has been closed due a gas leak.

Morley Way in Woodston is currently closed from the Shrewsbury Avenue roundabout towards Hotpoint.

Cambridgeshire police said: “Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area.”

There was a gas leak in the same area in October 2017 which forced staff to be evacuated.

RELATED: UPDATE: Staff evacuated after busy Peterborough road shuts due to gas leak