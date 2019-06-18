Rhubarb Bridge slip road to be reduced to one lane temporarily

Have your say

The slip road onto Rhubarb Bridge is to be temporarily reduced to one lane.

The slip road onto the Junction 18 roundabout near Brotherhood Shopping Park will be reduced to one lane tomorrow (Wednesday, June 19) between 9am and 3.30pm.

The disruption is part of the ongoing scheme to repair the footbridge and create pedestrian crossings and an extra lane of traffic at the roundabout.

Peterborough City Council said: “We are sorry for any disruption this might cause.”

