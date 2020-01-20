Relief for motorists travelling between Peterborough and Whittlesey after days of torrid journeys

North Bank between Peterborough and Whittlesey has re-opened after the Environment Agency ended a flood warning.

The road closed 10 days ago after heavy rainfall, with the B1040 between Whittlesey and Thorney being closed soon afterwards.

North Bank and the B1040 have been closed

With temporary traffic lights also being used on the A605 between Peterborough and Whittlesey, it has made travelling between the two places a nightmare for motorists.

However, the Environment Agency has not only ended the North Bank flood warning, but said it expects to follow suit at the B1040 shortly, allowing drivers more travel options.

It said: “The flood warning for B1040 remains in place but we expect to be able to remove it within the next 24 hours.