There is a reduced rail service between Peterborough and London due to flooding.

Heavy rain has caused flooding across some parts of Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Yorkshire which is affecting the East Coast Main Line.

Flooding on the East Coast Main Line. Photo: LNER

LNER, which runs the route, said: “We are currently experiencing disruption to LNER services between Leeds and Doncaster due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall.

“There is a reduced service between Leeds and London King’s Cross operating via an alternative route which adds 20 minutes to the journey time.

“Some services departing London to Leeds will be diverted to York and some Leeds to London services will start from York.

“We are working with Network Rail to reopen lines in this area as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to your journey today.”