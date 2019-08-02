Rail services to and from Peterborough disrupted after Whaley Bridge evacuated over flooding risk

Commuters travelling on the Liverpool to Norwich route are being advised not to travel as the service is being disrupted relating to the evacuation of the Derbyshire town of Whaley Bridge.

Thousands of people are being evacuated because part of a reservoir wall has collapsed in floods.

An RAF Chinook helicopter flies in sandbags to help repair the dam at Toddbrook reservoir near the village of Whaley Bridge in Derbyshire after it was damaged by heavy rainfall. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

East Midlands Trains said: “All trains are unable to run along the Hope Valley between Sheffield and Stockport.

“Services will be unable to run along this rail route until repairs to the dam have been carried out and the safety of our customers can be assured.

“Emergency services, and the Canal and River Trust, are on scene assessing the condition of the dam. We currently have no estimate for when the line will be permitted to re-open.

“We will continue to work with Network Rail, the emergency services and the Canal and River Trust to understand the progress of the work to repair the damn.”

For customers travelling to or from Grantham/Peterborough/Ely/Norwich, East Midlands Trains said:

. You may travel with East Midlands Trains between Sheffield and Norwich.

. You may travel with LNER between Peterborough/Grantham and Leeds.

. You may travel with TPE between Leeds and Stockport/Manchester/Liverpool stations. Please be advised TPE are expected to be extremely busy along this route owing to the Hope Valley route closure and a shortage of train crew already affecting their services.

The most up to date information can be found on the East Midlands Trains website.