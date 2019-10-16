Rail services from Peterborough cancelled due to engineering works

Rail services from Peterborough will be cancelled this weekend due to engineering works.
The works are taking place between Peterborough and Ely, closing all lines.
The following services will be affected:
CrossCountry
Buses will replace trains.
East Midlands Railway
Services between Liverpool Lime Street and Norwich will run between Liverpool Lime Street and Peterborough only. Replacement buses will run non-stop between Peterborough and Norwich.
A shuttle train service will run between Ely and Norwich calling at March.
Greater Anglia
Buses will replace trains between Peterborough and Ely.