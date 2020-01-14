Rail services cancelled between Peterborough and London after freight train derails

Have your say

There is disruption for rail services between Peterborough and London this morning after a freight train derailed.

The train derailed at low speed just north of Hitchin station, according to National Rail.

Peterborough Station

This has caused disruption on Great Northern/Thameslink services heading to and from Horsham, taking in London.

The disruption is expected until noon.

Network Rail said: “You should now be able to travel on all routes. However, there are cancellations to services so you may not get to take your usual train.”

The latest information can be found on the National Rail website at: https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/service_disruptions/240174.aspx.